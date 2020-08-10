David Rodigan Earns One Of Jamaica's Highest Orders Monday, 10 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

He's been given the Order Of Distinction...



*David Rodigan* has been given the Order of Distinction by the Jamaican government.



The selector has been a true devotee of Jamaican culture for virtually his entire life, earning genuine respect from soundsystem innovators.



Eager to create a platform for the music he loves, Rodigan's ability to prise exclusives away from hot artists has given him an international reputation.



Now the DJ and broadcaster has been given the Order of Distinction, one of the highest prizes afforded by the Caribbean nation.



Commenting on this, David Rodigan said: "I’m overwhelmed that the Jamaican government have seen fit to award me with such a highly distinguished honour. Never in my wildest dreams could I imagine this happening, and the fact that I’m not Jamaican resonates with me even more."



I have been awarded the Order Of Distinction! I’m overwhelmed that the Jamaican government have seen fit to award me with such a highly distinguished honor. Never in my wildest dreams could I imagine this happening, and the fact that I’m not Jamaican resonates with me even more. pic.twitter.com/4OG2SWvp1w



— David Rodigan (@DavidRodigan) August 10, 2020



