Chrissy Teigen Sings 'Versace, Versace, Versace' While Going Topless on Instagram Stories

Just Jared Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
Chrissy Teigen went topless on her Instagram Stories over the weekend, posing in nothing but black leggings. The 34-year-old model and author sings “Versace, Versace, Versace” in the short clip she shared in between sharing little videos of her children, Miles and Luna. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen Just last month, [...]
Chrissy Teigen Pregnancy Announcement, Lady Gaga to Perform at MTV VMAs & More | Billboard News 02:44

 Breaking news on who's performing at this year's MTV VMAs, Katy Perry Reveals her favorite Taylor Swift 'Folklore' track and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting! These are your top Billboard stories for Thursday August 13th.

