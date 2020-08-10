Celebs Mark 150 Days Since Breonna Taylor's Murder by Supporting T-Shirt Campaign

Global  
 

Just Jared Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
It has been 150 days since Breonna Taylor was killed and a t-shirt campaign was started to support the fight for justice as her killers have not been charged. Tons of celebs are posting photos of themselves wearing the t-shirt, which says “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.” “It’s been 150 days since Breonna [...]
 Kentucky's Attorney General met with the family of Breonna Taylor on Wednesday.

