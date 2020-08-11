Reel 'Gunjan Saxena' Janhvi Kapoor meets real Gunjan Saxena, shares picture of their first meeting
Tuesday, 11 August 2020 () Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is all set to stream on Netflix tomorrow on August 12, and till now, the drama has been hailed by the critics for its treatment and the restrained storytelling. And now, taking to her Instagram account, Kapoor has shared her first meeting with the real IAF pilot, Gunjan...
Actor Janhvi Kapoor and director Sharan Sharma get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'. In this special episode – ‘Lockdown Diaries’, Janhvi shares her experience as she portrayed Gunjan Saxena’s role. Janhvi also opened up about why she has not disabled her comments...
The Indian Air Force has written to the Central Board of Film Certification complaining against its 'undue negative portrayal' in the movie 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. The letter states that as..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:03Published