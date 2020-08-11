Global  
 

Reel 'Gunjan Saxena' Janhvi Kapoor meets real Gunjan Saxena, shares picture of their first meeting

Mid-Day Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is all set to stream on Netflix tomorrow on August 12, and till now, the drama has been hailed by the critics for its treatment and the restrained storytelling. And now, taking to her Instagram account, Kapoor has shared her first meeting with the real IAF pilot, Gunjan...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Janhvi Kapoor on why she won’t disable comments | Gunjan Saxena | Aur Batao

Janhvi Kapoor on why she won’t disable comments | Gunjan Saxena | Aur Batao 09:40

 Actor Janhvi Kapoor and director Sharan Sharma get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'. In this special episode – ‘Lockdown Diaries’, Janhvi shares her experience as she portrayed Gunjan Saxena’s role. Janhvi also opened up about why she has not disabled her comments...

