Trishala Dutt expresses gratitude on her 32nd birthday with a sweet note

Mid-Day Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Trishala Dutt expresses gratitude on her 32nd birthday with a sweet noteSanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt celebrates her 32nd birthday today, August 11. She took to Instagram to post a lovely birthday picture and thank everyone who wished her on her special day.

Sharing the picture, Trishala wrote, "32. thank you everyone for the birthday wishes! It’s been a challenging year to say the least...
