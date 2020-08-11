Trishala Dutt expresses gratitude on her 32nd birthday with a sweet note
Tuesday, 11 August 2020 () Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt celebrates her 32nd birthday today, August 11. She took to Instagram to post a lovely birthday picture and thank everyone who wished her on her special day.
Sharing the picture, Trishala wrote, "32. thank you everyone for the birthday wishes! It’s been a challenging year to say the least...
Occurred on April 10, 2020 / Gilbert, Arizona, USA Info from Licensor: "After being diagnosed with MS and recently going through treatment which depleted her immune system the outbreak of Covid-19 came..