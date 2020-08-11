Global  
 

Sabrina Carpenter Shares How Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Has Influenced Her

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 11 August 2020
Sabrina Carpenter is opening up about the influence Taylor Swift has had on her recently. The 21-year-old Work It star and singer recently shared how the release of Folklore impacted her approach to music. “I’ve really, really felt this energy. Taylor Swift posted something when she released her new album in the description of when [...]
