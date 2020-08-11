Global  
 

James Charles Does Doja Cat's Makeup - Watch! (Video)

Just Jared Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
James Charles and Doja Cat are teaming up! The 21-year-old YouTube superstar and the 24-year-old “Say So” entertainer teamed up for a new video on Tuesday (August 11). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of James Charles “HI SISTERS! Today’s video is a collaboration with the legendary Doja Cat! I give her a full makeup [...]
