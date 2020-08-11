Princess Diana would've made Prince Harry, Prince William 'work through their issues', author claims

Global  
 

Princess Diana would have stepped in to force Prince Harry and Prince William to work on their relationship, claims the author of "Finding Freedom," a book chronicling the romance between Harry and Meghan Markle.
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Princess Diana musical to air on Netflix before Broadway opening

Princess Diana musical to air on Netflix before Broadway opening 00:46

 'Diana,' starring Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth, was expected to open on March 31, but has now been moved to May 25, 2021, because of COVID-19.

Prince Harry has woken up to racism [Video]

Prince Harry has woken up to racism

Royal biographer Omid Scobie has suggested Prince Harry woke up to racism after seeing the attacks made on his wife Meghan.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:43Published
Royal biographer: Harry and William stopped speaking for months [Video]

Royal biographer: Harry and William stopped speaking for months

Royal biographer Omid Scobie discusses the breakdown in the relationshipbetween The Cambridges and The Sussexes, saying Harry and Meghan's decision togo public about their new life was a breaking..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
Elizabeth Debicki cast as The Crown's new Princess Diana [Video]

Elizabeth Debicki cast as The Crown's new Princess Diana

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana for The Crown's fifth and sixth seasons.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

