Princess Diana would've made Prince Harry, Prince William 'work through their issues', author claims
Tuesday, 11 August 2020 () Princess Diana would have stepped in to force Prince Harry and Prince William to work on their relationship, claims the author of "Finding Freedom," a book chronicling the romance between Harry and Meghan Markle.
'Diana,' starring Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth, was expected to open on March 31, but has now been moved to May 25, 2021, because of COVID-19.