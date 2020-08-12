Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Secretly Bought a Home in Santa Barbara Last Month

Just Jared Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly purchased their first home together in Santa Barbara. Page Six is reporting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex secretly bought their new home in the coveted coastal area in California last month. A source told the site that the ex-senior royal couple “have been quietly living in [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Omid Scobie talks about his new Harry and Meghan book [Video]

Omid Scobie talks about his new Harry and Meghan book

Omid Scobie's new book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, 'Finding Freedom' has finally been published. It reveals details of Harry and Meghan's most personal moments, from when the Prince first..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:55Published
Duchess Meghan knew she wanted Prince Harry to father her children [Video]

Duchess Meghan knew she wanted Prince Harry to father her children

Duchess Meghan knew she wanted to be with Prince Harry when she saw him interact with her best friend's children.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:02Published
New claims about Harry and Meghan's royal life made in Finding Freedom [Video]

New claims about Harry and Meghan's royal life made in Finding Freedom

After months of speculation, Finding Freedom has finally been released, providing a new account of Prince Harry and Meghan's royal life from dating, to marriage, to royal duties - and to stepping back...

Credit: Yahoo Style     Duration: 01:25Published

Tweets about this

EveningStandard

Evening Standard Harry's cousin had a hand in welcoming Meghan to the family 👑 https://t.co/bNb4jyavb8 23 seconds ago

Danielle14444

Dani RT @Bulldog665: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's biography rumbled as critical flaw on page ONE exposed https://t.co/CCgBMDTnJV @SandraSBre… 1 minute ago

RkmmerMer

whocares Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly buy family home in Santa Barbara more private jets and helis. Just watch. https://t.co/lKwordHMax 3 minutes ago

1Biganimal

Clifford Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly buy family home in Santa Barbara https://t.co/qYp40Gojlk Sent from the N… https://t.co/3s7OxPqfIa 4 minutes ago

nanner61_nancy

nanner RT @BaronessBruck: So this is news...!! Is this (another) New Chapter in their Road to Freedom...?? or Stage 1 of the 50-50 California Divo… 4 minutes ago

cyalm

cyril almeida RT @PageSixEmily: EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly buy family home in Santa Barbara, where they plan to put down permanen… 4 minutes ago

Ir10Reen

Iittle reen RT @Murky__Meg: This is getting ridiculous now! Is this the level that they’ve stooped down to? Why do we need to know this? It goes beyond… 4 minutes ago

HumanitarianSP

Ava Van Hollander - Humanitarian Socialist MEGHAN THOUGHT SHE WOULD MAKE A LIVING OUT OF THE ROYAL BRAND; BUT IT ALL TURNED SOUR! 7 times Prince Harry and Meg… https://t.co/QnGh6huasc 4 minutes ago