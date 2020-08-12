|
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Secretly Bought a Home in Santa Barbara Last Month
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly purchased their first home together in Santa Barbara. Page Six is reporting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex secretly bought their new home in the coveted coastal area in California last month. A source told the site that the ex-senior royal couple “have been quietly living in [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this