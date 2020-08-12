|
Orlando Bloom Opens Up About Getting Nude in 'Retaliation'
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Orlando Bloom is getting candid about his recent role. The 43-year-old actor talked to THR about his new movie Retaliation, including being naked in the film. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Orlando Bloom The film follows Orlando as Malky, an adult victim of childhood sexual abuse who confronts the horrors of his past. [...]
