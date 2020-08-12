Global  
 

Orlando Bloom Opens Up About Getting Nude in 'Retaliation'

Just Jared Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Orlando Bloom is getting candid about his recent role. The 43-year-old actor talked to THR about his new movie Retaliation, including being naked in the film. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Orlando Bloom The film follows Orlando as Malky, an adult victim of childhood sexual abuse who confronts the horrors of his past. [...]
RETALIATION Official Trailer (2020) Orlando Bloom Movie

Orlando Bloom Is Thrilled About Having a 'Little Daddy's Girl' | Billboard News

Orlando Bloom is excited to have a 'daddy's girl'

Orlando Bloom can't wait to have a "daddy's girl" to share a special bond with.

Orlando Bloom: Prince Harry has a great sense of humour

Orlando Bloom says Prince Harry has a "great sense of humour", and hopes he'll like Gary Janetti's upcoming animated series 'The Prince', in which Orlando voices Harry.

