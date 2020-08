You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Father of baby in homicide investigation: ‘It irritates me because nobody listened’



The investigation into the death of a nine-month-old baby is still ongoing as her father says he tried getting help for his daughter weeks before she died. Credit: KDVR Duration: 01:40 Published 1 day ago Puppies play an adorable game with their new stuffed toy



These puppies are eight weeks old and everything is a new and exciting experience for them. When they were given a new stuffed toy, the entire litter wanted it. The puppies spend their day playing,.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:36 Published 1 week ago A man joined British Army to "repay his debt" to English family



A Lance Corporal has told how he joined the British Army to "repay his debt" to the English family who saved him from a life of selling peanuts for £1 a day.Gopal Vaakode was 12 when he met the Hanson.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:32 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this