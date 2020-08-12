|
BLACKPINK Reveal Their New Single Features Selena Gomez!
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
BLACKPINK finally made the big reveal! After weeks of teasing, the massively popular South Korean girl group finally announced the exciting news of their much-teased special guest for their upcoming single – and it’s Selena Gomez! PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez The girls made the big announcement via their social media [...]
