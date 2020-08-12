Global  
 

‘You Better Funt-ing Believe It’: In Honor of Biden’s VP Pick, Here Are Maya Rudolph’s Top 5 Moments As Kamala Harris on SNL

Mediaite Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
‘You Better Funt-ing Believe It’: In Honor of Biden’s VP Pick, Here Are Maya Rudolph’s Top 5 Moments As Kamala Harris on SNLSaturday Night Live fans could not contain their excitement when Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) will be his running mate -- focusing on the fact that it means Maya Rudolph will return to do her Emmy nominated impressions.
News video: In It To Win It: Why Biden Picked Kamala Harris As VP Running Mate

In It To Win It: Why Biden Picked Kamala Harris As VP Running Mate 00:34

 Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has chosen Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Ca.) as his running mate. According to CNN, Biden's pick fulfills his promise to select a woman for the role. The last woman to be chosen for the job was Republican Sarah Palin. Harris is a noteworthy pick. A...

