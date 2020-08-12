‘You Better Funt-ing Believe It’: In Honor of Biden’s VP Pick, Here Are Maya Rudolph’s Top 5 Moments As Kamala Harris on SNL
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 () Saturday Night Live fans could not contain their excitement when Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) will be his running mate -- focusing on the fact that it means Maya Rudolph will return to do her Emmy nominated impressions.
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has chosen Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Ca.) as his running mate. According to CNN, Biden's pick fulfills his promise to select a woman for the role. The last woman to be chosen for the job was Republican Sarah Palin. Harris is a noteworthy pick. A...