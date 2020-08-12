Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

When Karisma and Kareena Kapoor soaked in hues of sun, sand and sea

Mid-Day Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Actress Karisma Kapoor has shared a picture with her actress sister Kareena Kapoor Khan that is soaked in the colours of the sun, sand and the sea. In the Instagram picture, Karisma and Kareena flaunt huge sunglasses. Her caption almost underlines why they need such defined eyewear.

"Looking towards the sun, sand and sea...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Fox Media - Published
News video: Preity Zinta Reacts On Kareena Kapoor Pregnancy Style!

Preity Zinta Reacts On Kareena Kapoor Pregnancy Style! 04:26

 Preity Zinta Reacts On Kareena Kapoor Pregnancy Style

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni congratulates Kareena Kapoor on second pregnancy [Video]

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni congratulates Kareena Kapoor on second pregnancy

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni congratulated her cousin sister Kareena shortly after the latter announced her second pregnancy on Wednesday afternoon. #Riddhimakapoorsahni #Kareenakapoorkhan..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:54Published
Kareena Kapoor extend support to Unicef campaign to help kids impacted by COVID-19 [Video]

Kareena Kapoor extend support to Unicef campaign to help kids impacted by COVID-19

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday shared an adorable childhood picture with sister Karisma Kapoor.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:23Published
Kareena Kapoor Khan pens adorable birthday wish for sister Karisma [Video]

Kareena Kapoor Khan pens adorable birthday wish for sister Karisma

Actress Karisma Kapoor turned a year older today. Her sister and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to pen a sweet birthday note for her.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:53Published

Tweets about this