Martha McSally Claims If Biden and Dems Win, They’ll Vote DC, Puerto Rico in as States: GOP Would ‘Never Get the Senate Back Again’ Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Arizona GOP Sen. Martha McSally warns that if Biden, Democrats win in 2020, they'll vote DC, Puerto Rico in as states: GOP would 'never get the Senate back again' Arizona GOP Sen. Martha McSally warns that if Biden, Democrats win in 2020, they'll vote DC, Puerto Rico in as states: GOP would 'never get the Senate back again' 👓 View full article