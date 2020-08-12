Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joey King Says Jacob Elordi Approved THAT Tweet, Explains Why She Deleted It

Just Jared Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Joey King is opening up about that viral tweet she posted last week in response to her The Kissing Booth co-star and ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi saying he didn’t watch the sequel. The 21-year-old actress made a virtual appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday morning (August 11) and opened up about the film. [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joey King's 3 best film & TV roles you have to see [Video]

Joey King's 3 best film & TV roles you have to see

Did you know that the Kissing Booth star was also in The Dark Knight Rises?

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published
'The Kissing Booth 3' has already been filmed and there's a teaser trailer to prove it [Video]

'The Kissing Booth 3' has already been filmed and there's a teaser trailer to prove it

Just a few days ago "The Kissing Booth 2" debuted on Netflix. Netflix announced that the hit teen romance will become a trilogy next year. The original "Kissing Booth," released in May 2018 The..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Jacob Elordi Says He Hasn't Seen 'The Kissing Booth 2', Joey King Says Otherwise

 Jacob Elordi has made a shocking statement. During a recent interview with Variety, the 23-year-old actor said that he hasn’t seen The Kissing Booth 2! When...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •AceShowbizJust Jared

Joey King Reveals What It Was Really Like Filming The Kissing Booth Movies With Ex Jacob Elordi

 Joey King is revealing what it's really like to work with her ex Jacob Elordi on The Kissing Booth movies. The 21-year-old actress spilled the tea in a cover...
E! Online Also reported by •Just JaredJust Jared Jr

Tweets about this

stevenpwong

Steven Wong RT @JustJared: Joey King is opening up about THAT viral tweet about Jacob Elordi and she also explained why she deleted it https://t.co/fxC… 2 minutes ago

priyankaa_says

Mostly_Priyankaaa RT @Loveofl48210522: Zendaya and Taylor should really run for the hills ..I feel sorry for them.. it is obvious Jacob Elordi and Joey King… 35 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Joey King is opening up about THAT viral tweet about Jacob Elordi and she also explained why she deleted it https://t.co/fxCq6rhvhK 41 minutes ago

ruthelhayneee

vesarius RT @TeatimewithlouV: Jacob Elordi said in a interview with Variety that he has not seen The Kissing Booth 2, but Joey King says that’s not… 3 hours ago

CelebTrendyNews

Trendy Celebrity News Joey King says it wasn't easy to film The Kissing Booth 2 with ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi https://t.co/lcspuFZ25L 3 hours ago

GentNewsCom

Gent News 🙈🙉🙊 @JoeyKing Says It Wasn’t Easy Filming ‘Kissing Booth 2’ With Ex Jacob Elordi https://t.co/RIPoRcljk8 4 hours ago

StyleSpikeIT

Marco Lazzari Joey King Says Working With Ex Jacob Elordi on The Kissing Booth 2 Wasn't Easy, Honestly https://t.co/5ylD7OJSBP https://t.co/4XxJqTnIwN 7 hours ago

anas_erindra

Anas Erindra Putri RT @ELLEmagazine: Joey King Says Working With Ex Jacob Elordi On The Kissing Booth 2 Wasn't Easy, Honestly https://t.co/GqSO7EJ7yJ 7 hours ago