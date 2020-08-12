Joey King Says Jacob Elordi Approved THAT Tweet, Explains Why She Deleted It

Steven Wong RT @JustJared: Joey King is opening up about THAT viral tweet about Jacob Elordi and she also explained why she deleted it https://t.co/fxC… 2 minutes ago Mostly_Priyankaaa RT @Loveofl48210522: Zendaya and Taylor should really run for the hills ..I feel sorry for them.. it is obvious Jacob Elordi and Joey King… 35 minutes ago JustJared.com Joey King is opening up about THAT viral tweet about Jacob Elordi and she also explained why she deleted it https://t.co/fxCq6rhvhK 41 minutes ago vesarius RT @TeatimewithlouV: Jacob Elordi said in a interview with Variety that he has not seen The Kissing Booth 2, but Joey King says that’s not… 3 hours ago Trendy Celebrity News Joey King says it wasn't easy to film The Kissing Booth 2 with ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi https://t.co/lcspuFZ25L 3 hours ago Gent News 🙈🙉🙊 @JoeyKing Says It Wasn’t Easy Filming ‘Kissing Booth 2’ With Ex Jacob Elordi https://t.co/RIPoRcljk8 4 hours ago Marco Lazzari Joey King Says Working With Ex Jacob Elordi on The Kissing Booth 2 Wasn't Easy, Honestly https://t.co/5ylD7OJSBP https://t.co/4XxJqTnIwN 7 hours ago Anas Erindra Putri RT @ELLEmagazine: Joey King Says Working With Ex Jacob Elordi On The Kissing Booth 2 Wasn't Easy, Honestly https://t.co/GqSO7EJ7yJ 7 hours ago