Kapil Sharma mourns demise of renowned Urdu poet Rahat Indori

Mid-Day Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
After the demise of legendary Urdu poet and lyricist Rahat Indori on Tuesday, comedian Kapil Sharma on Wednesday took to social media to offer his tribute to the acclaimed poet.

Sharma on Instagram shared a picture with the renowned poet, who had once come on his talk show as a guest. Alongside the picture, he noted down...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori dies at 70, tested positive for Coronavirus | Oneindia News

Noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori dies at 70, tested positive for Coronavirus | Oneindia News 01:13

 Noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori who had tested positive for coronavirus, passed away at an Indore hospital on Tuesday after suffering two heart attacks. Doctor at the Aurobindo Hospital said that he suffered two heart attacks today and could not be saved. He was admitted to hospital on Sunday, after...

