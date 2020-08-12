Kapil Sharma mourns demise of renowned Urdu poet Rahat Indori
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 () After the demise of legendary Urdu poet and lyricist Rahat Indori on Tuesday, comedian Kapil Sharma on Wednesday took to social media to offer his tribute to the acclaimed poet.
Sharma on Instagram shared a picture with the renowned poet, who had once come on his talk show as a guest. Alongside the picture, he noted down...
Noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori who had tested positive for coronavirus, passed away at an Indore hospital on Tuesday after suffering two heart attacks. Doctor at the Aurobindo Hospital said that he suffered two heart attacks today and could not be saved. He was admitted to hospital on Sunday, after...
