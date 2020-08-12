Rob Delaney has vasectomy

You Might Like

Tweets about this Sleath RT @robdelaney: Please read about my Sexual now: https://t.co/2qL4APwzPw 1 minute ago Yannick Pas RT @caitlinmoran: This piece by @robdelaney about his vasectomy is so brilliantly demented and righteous ("The Eagle of Sexual Freedom") th… 1 minute ago Jez Heywood 🍕 RT @alexneedham74: Cosmopolitan's legendary 70s article about vasectomies ("the most beautiful thing a man can do for a woman") has finally… 1 minute ago Antony Johnston If anyone else were wearing a T-shirt from obscure post-metal dronemeisters Sleep in these pictures I'd call bullsh… https://t.co/5EHqxyFQUF 3 minutes ago Hannah Pearl RT @jenny_stevens: Had the absolute joy and pleasure this week of editing @robdelaney's brilliant, hilarious and very feminist cover featur… 4 minutes ago Guardian Stage 'Could I feel what they were doing? Yes': Rob Delaney on the pain and pleasure of his vasectomy https://t.co/5KIzAOXFPY 6 minutes ago Claire Thomson Perfect, this is perfect from the @guardian and @robdelaney... a glorious read and needed respite from the viscousn… https://t.co/id4vqXcx9d 6 minutes ago Sarah RT @RussInCheshire: Oh @robdelaney. If you were a town, I would fill it with statues of your scrotum, and demand I be buried there This is… 7 minutes ago