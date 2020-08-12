Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Notorious B.I.G.’s Daughter T’yanna Dream Wallace Reveals How She Celebrated Her Birthday In A Bikini Two-Piece: “Me Tonight After 18 Patron Shots”

SOHH Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Notorious B.I.G.’s Daughter T’yanna Dream Wallace Reveals How She Celebrated Her Birthday In A Bikini Two-Piece: “Me Tonight After 18 Patron Shots”Late rap icon Notorious B.I.G.‘s daughter T’yanna Dream Wallace made sure to let the world know it’s a celebration when her birthday arrives. The music legend’s mini-me went online this week to acknowledge her born day. Notorious BIG’s Daughter T’yanna’s B-Day Goals This week, Miss Wallace hit up Instagram with a set of pics from […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Schoolgirl rakes in hundreds of pounds after opening antique bottle shop [Video]

Schoolgirl rakes in hundreds of pounds after opening antique bottle shop

A seven-year-old schoolgirl is raking in hundreds of pounds after opening an antique bottle shop in her parents' back garden.Betsy-Mae Lloyd launched her own business from a Victorian-style play shed..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published
Owner reunited with her dogs after they spent eight DAYS trapped down a hole underground [Video]

Owner reunited with her dogs after they spent eight DAYS trapped down a hole underground

A dog owner was "overjoyed" to be reunited with her two pet pooches - after they spent eight DAYS trapped down a tiny hole underground.Katie Fuller, 47, and her daughter Lucy Stammers, 22, were "beside..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:09Published
Watch: Roadside shoe-seller's daughter scores 97% in 12th board exams [Video]

Watch: Roadside shoe-seller's daughter scores 97% in 12th board exams

The daughter of a roadside shoe seller in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur has made her parents proud by scoring 97% in her 12th board exams. The 17-year-old beat all odds to secure the third position in the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:56Published

Tweets about this