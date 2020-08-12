|
Notorious B.I.G.’s Daughter T’yanna Dream Wallace Reveals How She Celebrated Her Birthday In A Bikini Two-Piece: “Me Tonight After 18 Patron Shots”
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Late rap icon Notorious B.I.G.‘s daughter T’yanna Dream Wallace made sure to let the world know it’s a celebration when her birthday arrives. The music legend’s mini-me went online this week to acknowledge her born day. Notorious BIG’s Daughter T’yanna’s B-Day Goals This week, Miss Wallace hit up Instagram with a set of pics from […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this