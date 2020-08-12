|
Kendall Jenner & NBA Star Devin Booker Get Flirty in Her Instagram Comments
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Fans are noticing Kendall Jenner getting flirty with NBA star Devin Booker on Instagram! The 24-year-old model posted a selfie video on Instagram with the caption that only included a strawberry emoji. Devin then quickly commented, noting that he liked strawberries! Kendall responded to him, and you can see her flirty message in the gallery [...]
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this