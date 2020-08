Gossip Department Denise Richards Slams Her RHOBH Co-Stars as “Mean Girls” in Explosive Preview https://t.co/63Bsgm6smt 16 minutes ago

Follow @JodyField Denise Richards Slams Her RHOBH Co-Stars as "Mean Girls" in Explosive Preview https://t.co/oWYStqZk2G #news https://t.co/XmlMw25cWE 31 minutes ago

Nisya Ezatty RT @enews: Denise Richards Slams Her RHOBH Co-Stars as "Mean Girls" in Explosive Preview https://t.co/Etf01Rg9dt 46 minutes ago

Andy Vermaut Denise Richards Slams Her RHOBH Co-Stars as "Mean Girls" in Explosive Preview https://t.co/SdUA3fW9lu https://t.co/oqHurir2VF 53 minutes ago

David Kisamfu Denise Richards Slams Her RHOBH Co-Stars as "Mean Girls" in Explosive Preview https://t.co/96qpfyJ7v5 57 minutes ago

Ocean Pop 💎 Denise Richards Slams Her RHOBH Co-Stars as “Mean Girls” in Explosive Preview – E! Online https://t.co/wDKS8r3avZ 58 minutes ago

E! News Denise Richards Slams Her RHOBH Co-Stars as "Mean Girls" in Explosive Preview https://t.co/Etf01Rg9dt 58 minutes ago