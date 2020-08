Telangana Today Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat is critical but stable: Hospital https://t.co/ZPnSmTWU3o 26 minutes ago R.Glitz Director Nishikant Kamat's condition 'stable but critical', says hospital https://t.co/Um8SAaGVFa 50 minutes ago Raghavendra RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Drishyam director #NishikantKamat battles chronic liver disease, condition critical but stable https://t.co/AbbwaZJsEn 1 hour ago TheHealth7 Drishyam Director Nishikant Kamat Diagnosed With Chronic Liver Disease, Hospital Reports The Filmmaker is the Criti… https://t.co/NOjoniUtod 2 hours ago India.com #NishikantKamat Health Update: Hospital Releases Official Statement, Says 'Filmmaker is Critical But Stable'. https://t.co/Q9BkdbQnoX 2 hours ago Ommcom News Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat is critical but stable, said an official statement issued on Wednesday by the hospital he… https://t.co/KSJr7yieCh 2 hours ago Koimoi.com Drishyam Director #NishikantKamat Diagnosed With Chronic Liver Disease, Hospital Reports The Filmmaker Is Critical… https://t.co/e1wLOYkiHV 2 hours ago CanIndia News Editor Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat is critical but stable, says hospital staff https://t.co/FLCgowG3tS... https://t.co/e22G2BL4oa 3 hours ago