Joey King's 'Kissing Booth 2' Co-Star Taylor Zakhar Perez Says He'd 'Love' to Date Her! Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Taylor Zakhar Perez may not be dating Joey King, but he’d love to! The 28-year-old actor opened up about his 21-year-old The Kissing Booth 2 co-star on Monday (August 10) on the Chicks in the Office podcast. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joey King “We were quarantine buddies so I would see [King] [...] 👓 View full article

