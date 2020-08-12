Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joey King's 'Kissing Booth 2' Co-Star Taylor Zakhar Perez Says He'd 'Love' to Date Her!

Just Jared Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Taylor Zakhar Perez may not be dating Joey King, but he’d love to! The 28-year-old actor opened up about his 21-year-old The Kissing Booth 2 co-star on Monday (August 10) on the Chicks in the Office podcast. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joey King “We were quarantine buddies so I would see [King] [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers On Joining 'Kissing Booth 2' Cast [Video]

Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers On Joining 'Kissing Booth 2' Cast

"The Kissing Booth 2" newcomers Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers chat with ET Canada digital reporter Morgan Hoffman about joining the tight-knit cast of the hit Netflix film.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:01Published
Joey King's 3 best film & TV roles you have to see [Video]

Joey King's 3 best film & TV roles you have to see

Did you know that the Kissing Booth star was also in The Dark Knight Rises?

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published
'The Kissing Booth 3' has already been filmed and there's a teaser trailer to prove it [Video]

'The Kissing Booth 3' has already been filmed and there's a teaser trailer to prove it

Just a few days ago "The Kissing Booth 2" debuted on Netflix. Netflix announced that the hit teen romance will become a trilogy next year. The original "Kissing Booth," released in May 2018 The..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:31Published

Related news from verified sources

'Kissing Booth 2' Star Taylor Zakhar Perez Confirms He's Not Dating Joey King

 Taylor Zakhar Perez is putting dating rumors to rest! The 28-year-old actor opened up about the whispers of him possibly dating his The Kissing Booth 2 co-star...
Just Jared

Joey King Goes Hiking with Taylor Zakhar Perez During Their Weekend Getaway!

 Joey King and her The Kissing Booth 2 co-star Taylor Zakhar Perez are on vacation together and we have more pics from their weekend getaway! The 21-year-old...
Just Jared

Taylor Zakhar Perez Weighs In On Constant Joey King Dating Rumors: 'She's Dope'

 Taylor Zakhar Perez is dishing on the dating rumors between him and Joey King. During a new interview, the 28-year-old actor opened up about the constant rumors...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •E! OnlineAceShowbiz

Tweets about this

gleedemifan01

Trisha RT @JustJared: Taylor Zakhar Perez would "love" to be dating #KissingBooth2 co-star Joey King! https://t.co/zH55KbnmZK 3 minutes ago

LilleV1985

#LilleV1985-#ESNWITCH RT @OKMagazine: Joey King revealed what it was like to work alongside ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi while filming #TheKissingBooth2. https://t… 22 minutes ago

OKMagazine

OK! Magazine USA Joey King revealed what it was like to work alongside ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi while filming #TheKissingBooth2. https://t.co/NHVVvxkrrf 22 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Taylor Zakhar Perez would "love" to be dating #KissingBooth2 co-star Joey King! https://t.co/zH55KbnmZK 27 minutes ago

Myfashion211

Myfashion21 Joey King Says She ‘Couldn’t’ Date Another Actor After Breakup With ‘Kissing Booth’ Co-Star Jacob Elordi https://t.co/7J5ilVxJOX 27 minutes ago

Wankona1

Wankona Joey King Says She ‘Couldn’t’ Date Another Actor After Breakup With ‘Kissing Booth’ Co-Star Jacob Elordi https://t.co/e3ti4lK6LJ 32 minutes ago

sarajohnson983

Sara Johnson Joey King Says She 'Couldn't' Date Another Actor After Breakup With 'Kissing Booth' Co-Star Jacob Elordi… https://t.co/6WSU0uaSpx 36 minutes ago

TeamStatement

StatementTeam 🌫 Joey King Says She 'Couldn't' Date Another Actor After Breakup With 'Kissing Booth' Co-Star Jacob Elordi… https://t.co/NoLcXLaYgy 38 minutes ago