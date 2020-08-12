Global  
 

Kanye West Secretly Met with Jared Kushner - Here's What They Discussed

Just Jared Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Kanye West himself revealed a secret meeting he had last weekend with Jared Kushner in Colorado. Kushner is married to Ivanka Trump and is Donald Trump‘s son-in-law and his senior advisor. Kanye has been attempting to get his name on presidential ballots to enter the race against Trump and Joe Biden in November 2020. Kushner [...]
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump Flew To Meet Kanye West To Discuss 'Policy'

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump Flew To Meet Kanye West To Discuss 'Policy' 00:36

 Jared Kushner has confirmed he had a 'friendly discussion' about policy with Kanye West in Colorado. CNN reports the senior adviser to President Donald Trump said the conversation wasn't necessarily focused on the rapper's presidential campaign. West was camping in Colorado and flew to Telluride to...

