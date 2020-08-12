Selena Gomez & BLACKPINK Officially Collaborating On New Single
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 () It’s official – Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK have a new song coming out together! SELPINK is coming later this month when the new single is released on August 28th. “So SO excited to announce @BlackPinkOfficial and I have a new song coming out August 28th!” Selena wrote on Instagram. BLACKPINK has been teasing that they [...]
Selena Gomez is inviting everyone to the virtual premiere of her new movie, "This Is The Year."
The actress co-stars with David Henrie in the film.
The film is also Henrie's directorial feature debut..