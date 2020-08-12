Leigh-Anne Pinnock Working on Documentary About Racism & Colorism In the UK

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A Black Woman Opens Up About the Racist Bullying She Encountered as a Child



In this clip, a Black woman with dark skin speaks candidly about her experiences dealing with racism and colorism as a young child, and the lasting impact of her peers' prejudiced bullying on her.. Credit: OWN - Affiliate Duration: 02:21 Published on June 24, 2020

Related news from verified sources Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock confirms BBC documentary on race Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has confirmed she is making a new BBC documentary on racism.

Belfast Telegraph 1 day ago





Tweets about this