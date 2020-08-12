Global  
 

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Working on Documentary About Racism & Colorism In the UK

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has revealed she’s working on a new documentary! The 28-year-old Little Mix singer will be tackling the subject of racism and colorism in the UK. “I am so happy to finally reveal that I will be doing a documentary for @bbcthree about Racism and Colourism in the UK! These conversations need to be [...]
 Leigh-Anne Pinnock is to make a BBC documentary about racism and her personal experiences.

