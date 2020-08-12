Global  
 

Air Force Helicopter Shot at Over Virginia and Forced to Make Emergency Landing, Crew Member Injured

Mediaite Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Air Force Helicopter Shot at Over Virginia and Forced to Make Emergency Landing, Crew Member InjuredAt least one crew member was injured after a United States Air Force helicopter came under fire and was forced to make an emergency landing in Virginia.
