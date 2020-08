Dittons Library RT @indybooks: Middlemarch and other novels by women to be released under authors’ real names https://t.co/iLDOBCxoGH 8 hours ago

✨ J A N E ✨ RT @IndyArts: Middlemarch and other novels by women to be released under authors’ real names https://t.co/FxwAu0xtBI 9 hours ago

Live Abundantly!® Middlemarch and other works by women reissued under their real names Novels written by women using male pen names… https://t.co/4TIv11354L 11 hours ago

Ros RT @Independent: Middlemarch and other novels by women to be released under authors’ real names https://t.co/1VF1rqRyXV 17 hours ago

Theresa Sampson Fantastic news. Finally these authors are getting the credit they deserve. #literature #womenwriters https://t.co/pcefeRjs11 21 hours ago

areadersreviewblog Middlemarch and other novels by women to be released under authors’ real names https://t.co/78YPOqRLKM 22 hours ago