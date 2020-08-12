Ranbir & Alia meet Sanjay Dutt at his house Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Sanjay Dutt recently announced that he will be taking a break from the film for his treatment. Soon, it was reported that the actor has been diagnosed with lung cancer. The reports further stated that he will be leaving for the US to get treated. Now, Sanjay's 'Sadak 2' co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived at his residence in Mumbai to meet him. The couple arrived together in a vehicle late in the night. 👓 View full article

