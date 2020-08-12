Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ranbir & Alia meet Sanjay Dutt at his house

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Sanjay Dutt recently announced that he will be taking a break from the film for his treatment. Soon, it was reported that the actor has been diagnosed with lung cancer. The reports further stated that he will be leaving for the US to get treated. Now, Sanjay's 'Sadak 2' co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived at his residence in Mumbai to meet him. The couple arrived together in a vehicle late in the night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Sanjay Dutt discharged from hospital, returns home after 2 days

Watch: Sanjay Dutt discharged from hospital, returns home after 2 days 00:44

 Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was released from the hospital on Monday. The actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital after he complained of breathlessness and uneasiness in the chest. Dutt also tested negative for Covid-19. Hospital officials said the actor is “absolutely fine”. On...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kamala Harris picked for V-P; Bengaluru violence; Sanjay Dutt’s cancer update [Video]

Kamala Harris picked for V-P; Bengaluru violence; Sanjay Dutt’s cancer update

India-origin Kamala Harris is Joe Biden's V-P pick. Bengaluru burns over a communal post, 2 dead in police firing. AI pilot unions gun for DGCA chief's head after Kerala crash. And Sanjay Dutt is..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:21Published

Tweets about this