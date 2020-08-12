Robbie Amell Goes Shirtless In 'The Babysitter: Killer Queen' First Look Photos
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 () Robbie Amell‘s buff body is on full display in this first look photo from the upcoming film The Babysitter: Killer Queen! The 32-year-old actor returns for the Netflix sequel alongside Bella Thorne, Judah Lewis, Hana Mae Lee, Emily Alyn Lind, Andrew Bachelor, Ken Marino, Leslie Bibb, Carl McDowell, and Chris Wylde. Jenna Ortega has joined [...]
