Lola Consuelos Reveals What She Really Thinks About Her Dad Mark Consuelos' Shirtless Pics on Social Media

Just Jared Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Lola Consuelos is opening up about how she feels about her dad, Mark Consuelos, posting shirtless pics on social media. The 19-year-old daughter of Mark and Kelly Ripa chatted with People magazine in their inaugural Family issue about the pics and revealed that she thought they were actually “disgusting”. The topic came up while Lola [...]
