'Enduring changes' due to Vanessa Guillen's death



New developments in the death of army specialist Vanessa Guillen in Fort Hood, Texas. The Army Secretary is now promising to make "enduring changes" after the 20 year old was killed. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:46 Published 1 week ago

Denver7 interview with new Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson



Denver7’s Jessica Porter sits down with new Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson to discuss her new position, reaction to the latest incident involving APD officers, and her plans to change the.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 07:55 Published 2 weeks ago