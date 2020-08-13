Sushant Singh Rajput fans troll Deepika Padukone for her 'depression' tweets after his death

Skanda G Sophie Rehman invites you on behalf of All Sushant Singh Rajput fans in the world to sign this petition to add his… https://t.co/XEhNaw1QLx 20 seconds ago Priyanka♥️Shreya Ghoshal ||Ayushmanniac RT @Shefali04261994: 💥 Rhea Chakraborty earns Rs 10-14 LpA. 💥 Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde reportedly charges Rs 10 lakh/day. 💥 Rhea's… 27 seconds ago Taare ginn...🦋✨ RT @ippatel: Let’s not stop till Sushant Singh Rajput gets Justice. Tomorrow is 14th August & two months since Sushant’s murder & no arres… 42 seconds ago Shefali Arora 💥 Rhea Chakraborty earns Rs 10-14 LpA. 💥 Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde reportedly charges Rs 10 lakh/day. 💥 Rhea… https://t.co/MXQpW4bJ8x 51 seconds ago Azad Bittu RT @narendramodi: Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of enter… 2 minutes ago Anne Proud SSRian🦋(JusticeForSSR) RT @Anne54332646: If these ‘powerful people’ are thinking that Sushant Singh Rajput’s story will fade away with time then they are underest… 2 minutes ago Jigna Chauhan RT @HashTagCricket: If these ‘powerful people’ are thinking that Sushant Singh Rajput’s story will fade away with time then they are undere… 3 minutes ago Adv Diksha Mishra Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 the most disliked trailer on YouTube amid nepotism debate, fans demand justice for Sushant Sin… https://t.co/98ty29URYb 3 minutes ago