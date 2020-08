Kangana's team supports CBI for SSR Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 6 days ago )

While Rhea has already filed a plea to the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the probe from Patna to Mumbai, now actress Kangana Ranaut’s team came forward on social media once again to support the CBI probe to the matter. The team took to Twitter to share a video of the ‘Queen’ actress where she is seen holding a placard that read “JUSTICE FOR SUSHANT #CBIforSushant.” In the video, Kangana says, “We want CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput. We deserve to know the truth.” 👓 View full article

