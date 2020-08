Ranvir and Konkona official divorced Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma's divorce has come through, they have been legally separated a few minutes back. ETimes also has it that the divorce was supposed to happen about a month or two back, but the date got pushed due to some reason. It was then slated for August 3 but due to some technical reasons, the paperwork was that was being done online was delayed, post which Konkona and Ranvir were given yet another date- August 13. 👓 View full article

