Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Attacks ‘Completely Psycho’ Joe Scarborough and ‘Ditzy Airhead Wife’ Mika in Curious Self-Thanking Tweet

Mediaite Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Trump Attacks ‘Completely Psycho’ Joe Scarborough and ‘Ditzy Airhead Wife’ Mika in Curious Self-Thanking TweetPresident Donald Trump attacked cable news hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, as well as CNN's morning anchors, in a tweet that ended with an odd thanks to himself — in the third person — for the success of Fox & Friends.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Harris an elusive election target for Trump

Harris an elusive election target for Trump 02:25

 [NFA] Republican President Donald Trump's verbal attacks on a woman of color could further undermine his efforts to win female voters, and polls suggest the California Democrat and vice presidential candidate is viewed by Republican voters in a better light than presidential contender Joe Biden. This...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden/Harris Ticket Faces Attack From Herman Cain’s Twitter Account, Despite His Death [Video]

Biden/Harris Ticket Faces Attack From Herman Cain’s Twitter Account, Despite His Death

Despite Herman Cain’s recent death from coronavirus, the Republican’s twitter account shared a new attack on Joe Biden that includes his new running mate Kamala Harris. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:05Published
Trump, Biden Both Under Fire For Public Comments [Video]

Trump, Biden Both Under Fire For Public Comments

President Donald Trump came under fire Thursday for comments about COVID-19 and attacks on former Vice President Joe Biden, while the presumptive Democratic nominee faced criticism for comments he made..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:11Published
Trump labels Birx 'pathetic' in tweet [Video]

Trump labels Birx 'pathetic' in tweet

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump took a public swipe at White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx a day after she said infections from the virus were "extraordinarily widespread"..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:17Published

Tweets about this

DayleBrand

Dayle Winston Brand RT @Mediaite: Trump Attacks 'Completely Psycho' Joe Scarborough and 'Ditzy Airhead Wife' Mika in Curious Self-Thanking Tweet https://t.co/d… 3 days ago

MichaelWosnick

Michael Wosnick Trump Attacks 'Completely Psycho' Joe Scarborough and 'Ditzy Airhead Wife' Mika in Curious Self-Thanking Tweet… https://t.co/jDWGmXEqFD 3 days ago

Newsenm

ENM News President Donald Trump attacked cable news hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, as well as CNN’s morning anch… https://t.co/2wyWPweWoq 4 days ago

Megresistor

Meg Trump Attacks ‘Completely Psycho’ Joe Scarborough and ‘Ditzy Airhead Wife’ Mika in Curious Self-Thanking Tweet… https://t.co/KqL2K8VBKn 4 days ago

zookies

Liberty comes with Risk Trump Attacks 'Completely Psycho' Joe Scarborough and 'Ditzy Airhead Wife' Mika #Amen https://t.co/5ERfQBSPbY via @mediaite 4 days ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Trump Attacks 'Completely Psycho' Joe Scarborough and 'Ditzy Airhead Wife' Mika in Curious Self-Thanking Tweet https://t.co/doDuhlOLAZ 4 days ago