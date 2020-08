You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gov. Ron DeSantis Doubles Down In His Support Of College Football Being Played



During an appearance at Florida State University with football players and President John Thrasher, DeSantis also said the state would welcome athletes from schools in other states and conferences not.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:11 Published 2 days ago Gov. Ron DeSantis Supportive Of High School Sports Starting Up Again



CBS4's Steve Goldstein shares the governor's message. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:58 Published 6 days ago Gov. Ron DeSantis Turns Attention To High School Sports



A current proposal though allows for high school sports to begin practices on August 24th. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:59 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this