Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Devil All The Time' Trailer Released Featuring Star-Studded Cast!

Just Jared Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
The star-studded film, The Devil All the Time, finally has a trailer release from Netflix! Tom Holland stars in the film alongside Robert Pattinson, Mia Wasikowska, Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Harry Melling, and Eliza Scanlen. Here is the official synopsis: In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FanReviews - Published
News video: The Devil All The Time on Netflix - Official Trailer

The Devil All The Time on Netflix - Official Trailer 02:34

 Check out the official trailer for the Netflix psychological thriller movie The Devil All the Time, directed by Antonio Campos. It stars Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Eliza Scanlen and Mia Wasikowska. The Devil All the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Devil All The Time Movie - Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson [Video]

The Devil All The Time Movie - Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson

The Devil All The Time movie trailer HD - starring Tom Holland & Robert Pattinson - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:45Published
Barber who cut Paul McCartney’s hair is hanging up his scissors after 65 YEARS [Video]

Barber who cut Paul McCartney’s hair is hanging up his scissors after 65 YEARS

Britain's longest serving barber who cut Paul McCartney's iconic Beatles' mop-top is hanging up his scissors - after 65 YEARS.Brian Higgins, 79, is known as the 'man with the flying scissors' and has..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 03:29Published
Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Trailer [Video]

Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Trailer

Ghibli Hybrid, as the name suggests, is something new, electrifying and fearless. Known for its roar, our engineers and designers chose to maintain its predecessor’s performance, voice, and design...

Credit: AutoMotoTV     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Tom Holland & Robert Pattinson Star In 'The Devil All The Time' Trailer

 Tom Holland is facing evil forces in the trailer for The Devil All The Time! The 24-year-old actor teams up once again with Robert Pattinson in the upcoming...
Just Jared Jr


Tweets about this

soovani_

ᴸvani✊🏼💛 RT @DiscussingFilm: The first trailer for Netflix’s ‘THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME’ has been released! The film stars Tom Holland, Robert Pattins… 3 hours ago

VorTEX626

Benimaru ⭕❌ RT @FilmUpdates: The trailer for The Devil All the Time, starring Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keou… 9 hours ago

ChannelControl

CCTV📺 RT @cinelinx: ICYMI: This morning, @NetflixFilm released the stunning first trailer for #TheDevilAllTheTime. https://t.co/6OXPGmBuKI 2 days ago

lady_martine

☆★ Martine ★☆ RT @JustJared: Netflix's "Devil All The Time" finally has a trailer featuring the star-studded cast that includes Robert Pattinson, Tom Hol… 2 days ago

NdFavor

nèv RT @InsideBacklot: The first trailer for Netflix’s ‘THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME’ has released. https://t.co/fLoXFxA2p0 3 days ago

LeatherMadness

Leather Madness #Netflix just released a new #trailer for their new movie with the #SpiderMan & #Batman stars!… https://t.co/cHNATnmjSq 3 days ago

kightkm

Kali Kight, MS, AT, CSCS The official trailer is out for Devil All The Time which is based on a novel by my neighbor in small town Ohio. Mud… https://t.co/PhSgB3XB64 3 days ago

AnnaxLGxTS

Anna RT @pattinsonphotos: The trailer for Rob's upcoming movie 'The Devil All The Time' was just released and we made some screencaps that you c… 3 days ago