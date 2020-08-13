'Devil All The Time' Trailer Released Featuring Star-Studded Cast!
Thursday, 13 August 2020 () The star-studded film, The Devil All the Time, finally has a trailer release from Netflix! Tom Holland stars in the film alongside Robert Pattinson, Mia Wasikowska, Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Harry Melling, and Eliza Scanlen. Here is the official synopsis: In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters [...]
