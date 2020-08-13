Drake Bell Denies Ex-Girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt's Allegations of Abuse
Thursday, 13 August 2020 () Drake Bell is denying allegations of abuse brought forth by his ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt. The 30-year-old artist, who goes by the name Jimi Ono, accused the 34-year-old actor of...
Lingafelt claimed in a TikTok video posted Wednesday that Bell verbally and physically abused her.
In her TikTok video, Lingafelt — who started dating Bell when she was 16 years old — alleged the verbal abuse began...