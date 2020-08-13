Global  
 

Dennis Quaid Adopts Cat Named Dennis Quaid!

Just Jared Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Dennis Quaid couldn’t help but adopt a black cat that was also named Dennis Quaid! “It was really off the wall, but I just couldn’t resist. I had to,” the actor told WSLS. “I’m out to save all the Dennis Quaids of the world.” “I was like there is no way this is real, like, [...]
