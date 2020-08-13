Tom Holland & Robert Pattinson Star In 'The Devil All The Time' Trailer
Thursday, 13 August 2020 () Tom Holland is facing evil forces in the trailer for The Devil All The Time! The 24-year-old actor teams up once again with Robert Pattinson in the upcoming Netflix film. Here’s a synopsis: In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher (Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and [...]
Check out the official trailer for the Netflix psychological thriller movie The Devil All the Time, directed by Antonio Campos. It stars Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Eliza Scanlen and Mia Wasikowska.
