Tom Holland & Robert Pattinson Star In 'The Devil All The Time' Trailer

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Tom Holland is facing evil forces in the trailer for The Devil All The Time! The 24-year-old actor teams up once again with Robert Pattinson in the upcoming Netflix film. Here’s a synopsis: In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher (Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and [...]
Video Credit: FanReviews - Published
News video: The Devil All The Time on Netflix - Official Trailer

The Devil All The Time on Netflix - Official Trailer 02:34

 Check out the official trailer for the Netflix psychological thriller movie The Devil All the Time, directed by Antonio Campos. It stars Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Eliza Scanlen and Mia Wasikowska. The Devil All the...

