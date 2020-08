Lady Gaga Announces Her First Live 'Chromatica' Performance Will Be at MTV VMAs 2020! Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

It’s about time! Lady Gaga finally revealed that she’ll be performing live for the first time since releasing her hit album Chromatica – and it’s all happening at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on August 30. “I’ve been at home dreaming of #Chromatica, and it’s finally time to take off for the first live [...] 👓 View full article