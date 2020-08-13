Global  
 

All the Times Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Got Called Out by Daughter Lola Consuelos

E! Online Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Even celebrity kids get embarrassed by their parents--just ask Lola Consuelos. The 19-year-old daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos revealed the types of posts she'd rather not...
News video: Kelly Ripa's Daughter Lola Consuelos Says 'Thirst Trap' Photos Of Mark Consuleos Are 'Disgusting'

Kelly Ripa's Daughter Lola Consuelos Says 'Thirst Trap' Photos Of Mark Consuleos Are 'Disgusting' 01:29

 In a game of "Like Mother, Like Daughter" for 'People' magazine's inaugural family issue, Lola Consuelos revealed that she finds Kelly Ripa's "thirst trap" Instagram photos of Mark Consulelos "disgusting".

