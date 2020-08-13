Global  
 

Matthew McConaughey Isn’t Running for Governor of Texas Just Yet, But Friends Believe ‘He Would Be Great in the Role’

Mediaite Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Matthew McConaughey Isn’t Running for Governor of Texas Just Yet, But Friends Believe ‘He Would Be Great in the Role’Matthew McConaughey isn’t currently planning to run for governor of Texas, despite a National Enquirer report claiming the actor is actively pursuing the position. Friends of the star tell Mediaite “while he would be great in the role, right now it’s just speculation.” The Enquirer, however, would have its readers believe that McConaughey is officially […]
