Randeep Hooda: I was very heartbroken throughout the filming of Extraction Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Dazzles and disappointments could very well be two sides of the same coin when it comes to the Hindi film industry. For every high that fills you with jubilance, there can be incidents that leave you chocked. Randeep Hooda has had a tryst with both.



In an interview with *Candy Magazine*, he talked about his International... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this