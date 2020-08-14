Global  
 

Miley Cyrus Reveals When She Lost Her Virginity, Says It Was With Liam Hemsworth

Just Jared Friday, 14 August 2020
Miley Cyrus is opening up about losing her virginity. The 27-year-old singer just revealed that she was 16 when she lost her virginity and it was with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. Miley is appearing on the next episode of the Barstool Sports podcast Call Her Daddy and the snippet was part of a preview clip [...]
News video: Miley Cyrus plans to make sobriety a 'long-term lifestyle'

Miley Cyrus plans to make sobriety a 'long-term lifestyle' 00:38

 Miley Cyrus wants to "make sobriety a long-term lifestyle" and friends say it has helped to strengthen her relationship with Cody Simpson.

