Randhir Kapoor on Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy: Have been telling her for long time that Taimur needs a sibling
Friday, 14 August 2020 () Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan embraced parenthood on December 20, 2016, when Kareena gave birth to Taimur Ali Khan, who went on to become a media sensation after he began making public appearances with his parents. Now, the couple is set to welcome their second baby in the world.
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan have a great news for everyone. The couple is expecting their second baby. The couple released the big news in a statement. The statement read 'We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank...