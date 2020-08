Drake's 'Laugh Now Cry Later' ft. Lil Durk - Read Lyrics & Watch the Video! Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Drake has dropped his new single “Laugh Now Cry Later” featuring Lil Durk as a big surprise to fans! The 33-year-old rapper teased on Thursday (August 13) that he had something coming soon and just hours later, the new song was released. “Sometimes we laugh and sometimes we cry, but I guess you know now [...] 👓 View full article