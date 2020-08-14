Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hollywood plans, production house, startup: Sushant Singh's diary shared by sister reveals his future plans

Mid-Day Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise has shaken the country to its very core. Right from his alleged suicide to the nepotism debate, questions are being raised about exactly led to the actor's death on June 14. The 34-year-old actor was *found dead on June 14* at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West). The later actor's...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Mitu Singh leaves ED office

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Mitu Singh leaves ED office 01:15

 Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Mitu Singh left from Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on August 11. She was questioned in connection with a case related to the death of the actor. Shruti Modi, the former business manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, also appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED)...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

SSR case: Mumbai Police is professional but gone in wrong direction in this case, says family's lawyer [Video]

SSR case: Mumbai Police is professional but gone in wrong direction in this case, says family's lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajput family's lawyer, Vikas Singh said that Mumbai Police have completely gone in a wrong direction. So, family approached Patna Police. He said, "I have always said that the Mumbai..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
SC should give directions to Mumbai Police to help CBI in investigation: Sushant family's lawyer [Video]

SC should give directions to Mumbai Police to help CBI in investigation: Sushant family's lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajput family's lawyer, Vikas Singh said that Supreme Court should give directions to Mumbai Police that they should help CBI in the investigation. He said, "Since Supreme Court has..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published
Ankita Lokhande supports Sushant's sister on CBI inquiry [Video]

Ankita Lokhande supports Sushant's sister on CBI inquiry

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande reposted a video of Sushant's sister on Instagram.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:51Published

Tweets about this