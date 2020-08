A-Men RT @ThePlaylist: ‘Scott Pilgrim’ Edgar Wright Revealed Robert Pattinson Auditioned For Chris Evans’ Role of Lucas Lee https://t.co/eXUj9U2h… 6 hours ago The Playlist 🎬 ‘Scott Pilgrim’ Edgar Wright Revealed Robert Pattinson Auditioned For Chris Evans’ Role of Lucas Lee… https://t.co/YDvUk245ZU 1 day ago taniasharmin RT @FilmUpdates: Edgar Wright revealed that Robert Pattinson auditioned for Lucas Lee in ‘Scott Pilgrim’: “I remember [his audition] vividl… 2 days ago ROB SPARK RT @JustJared: Robert Pattinson auditioned for one of Chris Evans' memorable roles and the movie's director is opening up about it! https:/… 2 days ago ↗ChampagnePapi ↖ Robert Pattinson Auditioned for One of Chris Evans' Memorable Roles https://t.co/sEIiUofjWH 3 days ago arden kinda insane that robert pattinson auditioned for the role of lucas lee in scott pilgrim vs the world but they gave… https://t.co/YJ0vr6K51O 3 days ago Styleupnow Robert Pattinson auditioned for Chris Evans' role in Scott Pilgrim - https://t.co/Y8qn8mdprp - https://t.co/RrEYXVG8eV 3 days ago Mary Lui Robert Pattinson auditioned for Chris Evans' role in Scott Pilgrim - https://t.co/V5OVZBdv3L https://t.co/uP9WwejQNb 3 days ago